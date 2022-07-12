NYC Releases Video Outlining Steps to Take During Nuclear Attack (Despite Low Probability)

The NYC Emergency Management Department has released a new “Nuclear Preparedness PSA,” outlining the steps New Yorkers should follow in the event of a nuclear attack.
“While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe,” reads a July 11 press release from the agency. “The new PSA encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident.”
The three key steps outlined in the video are 1) get inside, 2) stay inside and 3) stay tuned. “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed.”
“So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit,” says the video’s narrator as she prepares to introduce and explain the “three important steps.”
We reached out to Emergency Management to inquire about the timing of this PSA’s release; here’s the statement we were sent:
“One of the pillars of our mission is to educate the public about natural and manmade hazards. The likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low. However, it’s important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe. The new public service announcement (PSA) encourages New Yorkers to take key, simple steps in the event of such an incident. There is no direct threat to the city but we felt it was important that we addressed this topic. We have multiple PSA campaigns throughout the year that highlight various potential hazards. Our agency works with public safety agencies on the local, state, and federal level throughout the year on guidance for different emergencies like no-notice events, such as a power outage, a fire or a gas explosion, etc.”
New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for free emergency alerts by visiting Notify NYC or by calling 311.
