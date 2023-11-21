Older Adults Feast, Dance at Annual Thanksgiving Event

On Monday, November 20, hundreds of New York City seniors gathered for a Thanksgiving feast, live music and dancing at Lenox Hill Neighborhood House’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner Dance.
The UES non-profit located at 331 East 70th Street has been organizing this tradition for decades, and this year was yet another resounding success. Older adults, who take part in the Neighborhood House’s free programs, enjoyed a delicious house-made, farm-to-table meal made by the organization’s in-house chefs.
“The joyful occasion was a testament to the camaraderie and community connections among our older adult community,” said Communications Manager Sydney Pereira.
Elected officials in attendance included U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler, State Senator Liz Krueger, Assemblymember Alex Bores, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine and Councilmember Keith Powers.
Pianist Alexandra Frederick accompanied diners at the Center @ Lenox Hill Neighborhood House, and The Love Revival Orchestra played live music in the Brooke Astor Auditorium where attendees danced the night away to ‘60s and ‘70s classics.
Perhaps the only night I can call the 73rd a “swing” district!
Hit the dance floor at @LenoxHillNH’s annual Thanksgiving Dinner dance🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/4n2gBidcsk
— Alex Bores (@AlexBores) November 21, 2023