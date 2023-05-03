Park Avenue Tulip Dig Starts May 19

The Fund For Park Avenue’s annual Park Avenue Tulip Dig will be taking place between May 19 and May 26. During this time, flower fans can remove bulbs from the beds and planters between the north side of 54th Street and the south side of 86th Street.
In years past, these tulips have been successfully replanted around the city.
The Fund For Park Avenue advises all participants to avoid taking soil and cutting off leaves. The bulbs should be stored in a dry place until the leaves turn brittle. “They can be re-planted in October or November using a small amount of Bulbtone-type fertilizer. Be sure to choose a location that gets full sunlight.”
Here’s some more info; if you have any questions, please contact the Fund For Park Avenue here.
The Fund for Park Avenue is responsible for planting and maintaining the trees and flowers on the Park Avenue Malls. Seasonal plantings include spring tulips, summer begonias and fall chrysanthemums. Annual mall maintenance consists of mowing, weeding, trash collection, pruning of trees and foundation plantings as well as infrastructure repairs as needed.
The Fund relies solely on contributions from the community and has been dedicated to caring for Park Avenue’s parkland since 1980.