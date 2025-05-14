Queensboro Bridge to Get Separate Lanes for Cyclists and Pedestrians Starting Sunday

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Starting on Sunday, the Queensboro Bridge will offer separate paths for pedestrians and cyclists, doubling the space previously shared by both groups on a single narrow lane. Mayor Adams and Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez shared the announcement in a press release this week.
Advertisement
The city is reallocating the 11′ wide north outer roadway for cyclists only. The south outer roadway—a vehicle lane that has only operated during limited hours—will be converted into a pedestrian-only walkway.
The change comes after years of complaints about overcrowding on the north outer roadway, which has been the sole route for people walking or biking between Manhattan and Queens. City officials say that increased usage over time has created the need for dedicated paths to improve safety and ease of access.
For Upper East Siders, the new configuration may be especially welcome news. The 59th Street entrance is used by many cyclists and pedestrians commuting between the boroughs, and the new design is expected to reduce congestion and improve safety, especially for people entering the UES.
The south outer roadway has been closed overnight since 2013 because of a high volume of crashes. Its limited use for vehicle traffic has now been reassessed, and DOT analysis indicates that existing traffic patterns and recent signal timing adjustments will accommodate the shift without major disruptions for drivers.
Advertisement
The Queensboro Bridge is one of the busiest East River crossings for cyclists, with more than 7,500 daily riders and almost 2,800 pedestrians. The DOT attributes recent increases in bridge usage to expanded bike lane infrastructure in western Queens, including Jackson Heights, Astoria, and Long Island City. The city has added more than 16 total miles of protected bike lanes in those neighborhoods since 2020.
The new pedestrian lane on the south outer roadway is part of the DOT’s “Connecting to the Core” plan, a broader effort to improve non-vehicle access to Manhattan’s central business district. The Queensboro Bridge follows similar upgrades made to the Brooklyn Bridge in 2021, as well as the Washington Bridge in 2024.
City officials noted that after the Brooklyn Bridge received its own dedicated bike lane, ridership there increased by over 100%. It remains to be seen whether the Queensboro Bridge will see a similar surge in use following this redesign.
The DOT says additional improvements to pedestrian and cycling access on both sides of the bridge are expected to be implemented later this summer.
“For over 100 years, the Queensboro Bridge has safely connected New Yorkers driving, riding, and walking between Manhattan and Queens, all while offering breathtaking views of the greatest city in the world,” said Mayor Adams. “Now, our administration will make it even easier and safer to do so.”
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
Hope the approaches on both sides will also be secure.