Rock Climbing, Zip Lining and More: This Weekend in Central Park

June 14, 2023 Odds and Ends No Comments

This Saturday, June 17 from 11am-4pm, head to Central Park for Adventures NYC — an annual event offering free outdoor fun for New Yorkers of all ages.

Activities will include:

  • Rock climbing
  • Zip lining
  • Archery
  • Stand-up paddleboarding
  • Dance and fitness
  • Parkour
  • An obstacle course
  • Wheelchair basketball

Please note: activity lines are subject to close early, so come on time!

c/o NYC Parks

Those who wish to participate in Adventures NYC should head to the Bandshell Area (view on map here).

Learn more about the event — including age and weight requirements for each activity — here.


