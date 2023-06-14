Rock Climbing, Zip Lining and More: This Weekend in Central Park

This Saturday, June 17 from 11am-4pm, head to Central Park for Adventures NYC — an annual event offering free outdoor fun for New Yorkers of all ages.
Activities will include:
- Rock climbing
- Zip lining
- Archery
- Stand-up paddleboarding
- Dance and fitness
- Parkour
- An obstacle course
- Wheelchair basketball
Please note: activity lines are subject to close early, so come on time!
Those who wish to participate in Adventures NYC should head to the Bandshell Area (view on map here).
Learn more about the event — including age and weight requirements for each activity — here.