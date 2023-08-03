Summer Streets on Park Ave Starts Saturday

Park Avenue is one of the busiest streets in Manhattan when it comes to vehicle traffic. This month, however, you’ll have the chance to walk, bike and play on Park Avenue without worrying about cars. On Saturday August 5, 12, and 19 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., Summer Streets will be coming to Manhattan.
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, Summer Streets is “an annual celebration of New York City’s most valuable space—our streets.” Miles of streets throughout the city’s five boroughs will be completely closed to cars and instead open to bicyclists and pedestrians. Along the participating streets are rest stops and free activities that encourage healthy recreation and sustainable transportation.
Summer Streets will be taking place at the following locations:
- Lafayette Street and Park Avenue from the Brooklyn Bridge to East 109 Street
- East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North
- Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard
- Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street
Free activities led and sponsored by local businesses and nonprofits will include food and drink tastings, yoga classes, dance parties, arts and crafts, virtual reality demonstrations, games, and music and dance performances. A full list of activities along with dates and locations can be found on the Summer Streets website.
Citi Bike will also be offering a limited number of complimentary passes for non-members with the code CITISUMMER in the Citi Bike app.
If you can’t make it to any of the Manhattan Summer Streets, you can check out the ones in Brooklyn and/or the Bronx on August 26.