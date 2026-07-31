The City Says the UES Legionnaires’ Exposure Has Ended. It Still Can’t Say What Caused It.

The City Says the UES Legionnaires’ Exposure Has Ended. It Still Can’t Say What Caused It.

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.