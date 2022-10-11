The Upper East Side Gets a Community Fridge

On Thursday at 9:00 a.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at NYCHA’s Holmes Towers at 1780 First Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets) to celebrate its new community refrigerator.
Providing access to healthy food donated by individuals and neighboring institutions, the fridge is a collaboration between Grassroots Grocery and Gotham Food Pantry, NYC nonprofits focused on combating food insecurity at the hyper-local level. Central Synagogue has joined as a sponsor, lending financial and volunteer support. The NYCHA Holmes Tenant Association is also actively involved, pledging to provide volunteer support on a daily basis.
Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony (free sign-up link here) will be a short celebratory event, featuring remarks by Central Synagogue Rabbi Angela Buchdahl and Council Member Julie Menin, and will conclude with an invitation to ceremony goers to donate fresh produce or nonperishable goods to the newly established fridge.
“I hope that this event and the community space it’s initiating serve as a catalyst to activate our community in the fight for food justice for our fellow neighbors,” says Grassroots Grocery co-founder and CEO, Daniel Zauderer. Zauderer also encourages all UES neighbors to get involved in this work, inviting them to sign up here to volunteer.
“As New Yorkers struggle with rising costs for food, housing and other necessities, food insecurity in our city remains near historic highs. Today’s partnership with Grassroots Grocery, Central Synagogue, and Gotham Food Pantry will help stimulate a thriving food access ecosystem. So many New Yorkers lack access to adequate healthy foods and with these contributions we are helping individuals, families, and children in need,” said Council Member Julie Menin.
Organizers hope the fridge will help to promote a thriving food access ecosystem for NYCHA Holmes Towers residents, with healthy food flowing into the fridge on a regular basis. To ensure a continual supply of food, community members and neighboring institutions are encouraged to participate. A sign-up link to learn more about regular volunteering opportunities can be found on the Grassroots Grocery website.