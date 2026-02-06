This 16-Year-Old Upper East Sider Just Finished a 100-Mile Swim Challenge for a Powerful Cause

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A 16-year-old Upper East Side student just finished a grueling personal challenge — and she’s turning it into a continued push to raise money for cancer research.
AdvertisementCaroline Karellas recently completed a self-imposed goal of swimming 100 miles in 30 days, a milestone she says was inspired by her late grandmother, who died from an aggressive cancer. Karellas announced the accomplishment on Jan. 31 on her GoFundMe page.
“It was tough, but every lap reminded me why I started this journey,” she wrote. “Crossing that final mile felt incredibly meaningful.”
Karellas described celebrating the finish with her brother, who awarded her a medal after she completed the final stretch. But while the swimming challenge is over, her fundraising effort is continuing.
She launched the campaign to benefit the American Cancer Society, saying she hopes to support cancer research and services for patients and families affected by the disease. Even after reaching her athletic goal, Karellas says she plans to keep the fundraiser active.
“Cancer continues to impact families like mine, and supporting the ACS means funding critical research, patient support, and the hope for cures,” she wrote.
Karellas is encouraging people to support the campaign either through donations or by sharing the fundraiser on social media to help it reach a wider audience.
According to her campaign page, she also partnered with fashion brand rag & bone on a recent fundraising event at its Madison Avenue store, where a portion of sales were directed to the American Cancer Society.
Those interested in learning more or contributing can visit Karellas’ GoFundMe campaign page.
