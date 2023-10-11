‘Train Karen’ Spotted Leaving UES Building

The woman who recently went viral for her bigoted rant on an NYC-bound train was spotted leaving her Upper East Side building on Friday.
As originally reported by The Daily Mail, 30-year-old Brianna Pinnix apparently had a history of being “not a good drunk” and making xenophobic comments. The now-viral video shows the visibly intoxicated woman (who’s since been dubbed the ‘Train Karen’) confronting a group of German tourists.
Advertisement
At the start of the video, Pinnix approaches the young men, asks them to repeat their previous statement, and questions whether they are ‘…German or something?’ She becomes increasingly angry as her embarrassed male companion, reportedly her boyfriend, tries to usher her away, begging her to stop. Undeterred, she continues, repeatedly bending down to get into one tourist’s face and even baby talking to him.
After getting her to sit, the boyfriend reminds her ironically, “You know I’m an immigrant, I’m an immigrant, too, you know that, right?” but a passenger across the aisle steps in and tells her to “Hit them with a right hook.” At this point, Pinnix jumps up, yelling back at the group, “How about you get the f–k out of our country!”
After the video went viral, Pinnix was let go from her job as a recruiter at Capital Rx, a pharmacy benefit management company. A rep from the company told the New York Post, “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question.”
The Post reported spotting Pinnix leaving her Yorkville apartment on Friday morning, as yet more rumors of her poor conduct circulated. A former colleague told the Daily Mail, “There was frequent aggressive, angry behavior, she has just been caught out this time.” That behavior reportedly includes the time Pinnix “called her boss there a ‘Scottish piece of s–t’ on a call and said she ‘hoped he would be deported.’”
Advertisement
Despite the recent commotion, photos shared by the Post shows an unruffled Pinnix stepping out of her apartment building in a sweater and leggings.
Brianna Pinnix was fired after a viral video showed her berating a group of German tourists on a New York City-bound train and telling them to “get the f–k out of our country.” Capital Rx said they ‘acted immediately and terminated the employee,’ after the clip of her disgusting behavior went viral.
byu/globe_explorer245 inkarens