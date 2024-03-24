fbpx
Home
Tree Clobbers Car on Fifth Avenue

Tree Clobbers Car on Fifth Avenue

March 24, 2024 Odds and Ends No Comments
tree down fifth avenue

c/o Citizen

A giant tree collapsed onto a car on the west side of Fifth Avenue during Saturday’s heavy storm.

The incident took place across the street from 1120 Fifth Ave. (between 93rd and 94th streets) a bit after 6 p.m., blocking part of the street.

Advertisement


Luckily, no injuries were reported.

c/o Citizen

Footage was captured and initially shared on Citizen.

Saturday was the third wettest March day in recorded history, “with 3.66 inches of rain pouring down and much of that occurring in six hours,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Reneé Duff, adding that “The wettest March day on record at New York City’s Central Park is 4.25 inches back in 1876 on the 25th.”

Per a report by the NY Post, firefighters rescued a man and woman whose car “became submerged underneath an overpass on the westbound 65th Street Central Park Traverse.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WhatIsNewYork (@whatisnewyork)


.





Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Leave a Reply