Tree Clobbers Car on Fifth Avenue

A giant tree collapsed onto a car on the west side of Fifth Avenue during Saturday’s heavy storm.
The incident took place across the street from 1120 Fifth Ave. (between 93rd and 94th streets) a bit after 6 p.m., blocking part of the street.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
Footage was captured and initially shared on Citizen.
Saturday was the third wettest March day in recorded history, “with 3.66 inches of rain pouring down and much of that occurring in six hours,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Reneé Duff, adding that “The wettest March day on record at New York City’s Central Park is 4.25 inches back in 1876 on the 25th.”
Per a report by the NY Post, firefighters rescued a man and woman whose car “became submerged underneath an overpass on the westbound 65th Street Central Park Traverse.”
