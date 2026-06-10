Two Upper East Side Locations Made the City’s E-Bike Charging Shortlist — and the Clock Is Ticking to Weigh In.

Two Upper East Side Locations Made the City’s E-Bike Charging Shortlist — and the Clock Is Ticking to Weigh In.

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.