UES Deli Owner Facing $10K Fine for Taking Over Public Space with Outdoor Dining Area

An Upper East Side deli owner says he’s facing a $10,000 fine for allegedly misusing some of the outdoor space in the vicinity of his business.
On Monday, a Reddit account associated with Heavenly Finest Deli, located at 1824 Second Avenue (between 94th and 95th streets), created a post on the r/UpperEastSide subreddit titled “We got ticket for 10k for making the neighbour looks (sic) better.”
The post, which has since been deleted, mentioned that the owners put some tables, chairs and umbrellas, as well as some other decorations, outside the entrance to make it a more communal space. Some users were sympathetic and upset about the alleged fine, though others complained that the deli was misusing public space.
“You’ve basically taken those public benches as your own seating area. I wouldn’t sit there if I walked by and would think it was only for customers,” one commenter wrote. “I’m sorry about the big fine but I think you’re in the wrong.”
Yousef, the owner of Heavenly Finest Deli, confirmed he was behind the Reddit post and said that he felt compelled to quickly delete it after receiving so many negative comments.
“I tried to make the place a good place to relax,” he told East Side Feed in a phone call. “A lot of neighbors came to sit down—everyone was happy. The tables were for everyone, not just my customers.”
The fine was issued by the DOB on July 14 and stipulates a standard penalty of $5,000 and a maximum penalty of $10,000. Afterward, the department noted that the deli “has expanded onto the public space with tables and foldable chairs.”
The entrance to Heavenly Finest faces a slice of public space that surrounds a subway entrance at 94th Street and Second Avenue. Although these kinds of public spaces are somewhat common on the Upper East Side and often accessible 24 hours a day, there are often rules and restrictions related to noise and loitering.
East Side Feed observed on Saturday morning that the outside of the deli was still populated by tables, chairs and umbrellas. When asked by East Side Feed about this, Yousef told us that his business still had one more day “until I can see what I can do [and] see if I can get permits.”
East Side Feed’s requests for comment and additional information from the DOB were not answered by press time.
