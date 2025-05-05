UES Mommas Group Faces New Turmoil After Sudden Shutdown And Return

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
One of New York City’s most notorious Facebook parenting groups, UES Mommas, was abruptly shut down for nearly a week in late April, causing unrest among its members and sparking fresh debate about the group’s fraught history and divisive culture.
Advertisement
According to the New York Post, the group was disabled by Meta after a flagged post allegedly violated rules against illegal content. Yet some members believe the suspension was also fueled by internal strife and leadership turmoil.
Founded in 2011, the private Facebook group began as a supportive space for local moms to exchange advice on everything from schools to strollers. As its membership swelled to more than 40,000 members, the group became a hotbed for divisive discussions on race, politics, and parenting styles, garnering headlines for their fiery debates, accusations of elitism, and highly selective membership policies.
This isn’t the first time UES Mommas has temporarily shut down. In 2017, the group was briefly archived following intense debates over the children’s book P is for Palestine. That same year, two conservative mothers reportedly sought legal counsel after being labeled “racist” and subsequently removed from the group.
In 2020, amid national protests over racial injustice, the group was again briefly shuttered following accusations of racism and censorship of dissenting voices. When it reopened, two new moderators–a Black woman and an Asian woman–were appointed to help address the group’s internal conflicts and improve inclusivity.
Advertisement
One of those moderators, attorney Tiffany Ma, oversaw the implementation of stricter vetting policies, reportedly asking new members for proof of parenthood, including sonograms or legal documents. While some applauded her effort to protect the group’s integrity, others said the rules were invasive and reinforced the group’s exclusionary reputation.
While Meta reinstated the group after six days, it remains unclear whether further restrictions or leadership changes are coming. For now, UES Mommas remains both a lifeline and a lightning rod; a symbol of how even hyper-local online spaces can reflect the broader cultural battles shaping today’s society.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!