UES Socialite Being Sued for Unpaid Wages, Rent, & Attacking a Staffer

Libbie Mugrabi, Upper East Side socialite and ex-wife of billionaire art collector David Mugrabi, is being sued for unpaid wages to staff, unpaid rent, and damages after allegedly attacking a staff member.
According to civil court documents obtained by Patch, the 43-year-old, who shares two children with David, owes $18,000 in wages to her staff and $90,000 in rent for her East 67th Street townhouse. The documents also show that Mugrabi is being sued for damages by an ex-staffer who claims the socialite physically attacked them at her Hamptons home.
The details of this altercation haven’t been disclosed, but in November 2022, the New York Post reported that Mugrabi was arrested for breaking a former employee’s cellphone and threatening her with a knife and mop handle at the socialite’s Sag Harbor home. She was ultimately charged with menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.
Mugrabi’s latest court battle is not her first time facing overdue rent payments. In April, she was ordered to pay over $1.8 million in unpaid rent for her luxury apartment on East 82nd Street, which reportedly cost $28,000 a month, per the New York Post. According to court records obtained by Patch, Mugrabi is appealing the decision.
Libbie and David married in 2005 and in 2018, Page Six revealed their divorce. Because the couple did not have a prenup at the time of their wedding, the tumultuous divorce proceedings involved battling over assets like art pieces (David and his family own one of the largest private collections of Andy Warhol works) and their multiple residential properties.