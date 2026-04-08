Upgraded Escalators Now In Service at Lexington Ave-63rd Street Station

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Riders at a key Upper East Side subway station will now have an easier time getting around underground.
AdvertisementThe MTA announced that three escalators connecting the mezzanine and platforms have been replaced at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station, which serves the F, M, and Q lines. The upgrades were part of a broader round of elevator and escalator replacements at four stations across Manhattan and Brooklyn that were completed on budget ahead of the spring season.
The work at the 63rd Street station involved full replacement of the escalator units along with modernized mechanical and electrical equipment, upgraded remote monitoring systems, and enhanced security features including new cameras, intercoms, and fire alarm systems. The upgrades are designed to reduce breakdowns and minimize unplanned service disruptions.
The other stations that received improvements were 14th Street-Union Square, where a street-to-mezzanine elevator was replaced; DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn, where three elevators were put into service; and 145th Street, where one escalator was replaced.
The MTA said the replacements are part of an ongoing effort to modernize aging equipment before it fails, following what the agency called a record-breaking year for elevator replacements in 2025. The initiative is aimed at improving reliability for riders with disabilities, seniors, and parents with strollers.
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