Upper East Side Co-op Sues Residents for Objectionable Behaviors Involving Poop, Pee and Vomit

Residents of an Upper East Side co-op are suing a neighbor they say has consistently disrupted their building with unacceptable, gross behavior.
As the New York Post first reported, the co-op board at 201 East 79th Street filed a lawsuit against 59-year-old April Eidelberg and her mother, Linda Eidelberg, claiming conditions had become intolerable due to April’s actions. The lawsuit outlines several incidents that occurred over many years, including urination and vomiting in public spaces, spreading feces on walls, and public intoxication.
Building employees and neighbors have reported more than a dozen disturbing incidents since 2021. In one affidavit, two staff members describe finding the younger Eidelberg passed out in the service elevator and smelling of alcohol. A different witness reported a trail of blood left in the vestibule, which April said was from an injury she sustained at a beach.
The co-op board seeks a restraining order or the removal of the Eidelbergs from the building.
“This request for immediate injunctive relief through a temporary restraining order and a preliminary and permanent injunction arises from Defendants’ permitting, committing, or engaging in objectionable, nuisance-type conduct at the Building,” the lawsuit states.
April Eidelberg completely denies the allegations and said some of her behaviors can be explained medically; she said she has suffered from epileptic seizures, incontinence, and stopped drinking recreationally years ago. Linda Eidelberg would not comment.
April Eidelberg was formerly a tutor in the public school system and Linda is retired as a psychologist, according to the Post.
