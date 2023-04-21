Upper East Side Doorman Outlasts Rest of NYC; Now, He’s Ready to Retire

Manny Teixeira has been a doorman at the same building on the Upper East Side since 1961, Pix 11 reports, which makes him New York City’s longest-working doorman.
He got the job at Trafalgar House Condominium (120 East 90th Street) soon after it opened.
Hundreds of residents live at the building, and Manny – known to some as the “Governor of 90th Street” – knows all of them.
When asked how he remembers everyone’s name, he said that when he first started, he would follow people to their mailboxes.
Manny isn’t just noteworthy for his long run; he’s clearly got the skills for the job, having won a Building Service Worker Award in 2017.
In 2020, Manny was honored for having reached 55 years at Trafalgar House. He was 80 at the time. “I can’t describe the feeling, describe the way the people here treat me, the way they take care of me,” Manny told CBS New York at the time. “It’s a job where the only one thing you have to do is love people.”
Now, he’s ready to hang up his hat (his wife has been asking him to retire for the last thirty years). Manny’s last day will be April 27.
Everyone is sad.
“That’s the end? You’re leaving?” one woman asked in disbelief. “Yeah,” Manny replied. “It’s tough times.”
Building staff members and residents are planning a retirement party for Manny, who’s looking forward to spending more time with his family in New Jersey.