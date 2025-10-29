Upper East Side Elementary School Ranked #1 in New York State

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A public elementary school on the Upper East Side has been named the very best in New York State, topping thousands of others in U.S. News & World Report’s latest ranking of public elementary and middle schools. The outlet analyzed more than 100,000 schools across the country to determine which ones stand out for academic performance and equity.
AdvertisementP.S. 77 Lower Lab School, located at 1700 Third Avenue (between 95th and 96th streets), took the number one spot out of 2,378 elementary schools ranked statewide. The school also earned the #1 ranking among all New York City public elementary schools.
According to U.S. News, Lower Lab students significantly outperformed city and state averages on standardized tests. Ninety-eight percent of students scored at or above the proficient level in both math and reading, compared to 49% and 47% citywide, respectively. The school serves grades K–5 with a total enrollment of 368 students and a student–teacher ratio of 19:1, better than the district average.
U.S. News evaluated 103,391 pre-K, elementary, and middle schools nationwide using state assessment data in math and reading, adjusted for socioeconomic factors. Schools were scored based on both proficiency rates and how well students performed relative to expectations, giving top marks to institutions that excelled regardless of demographics.
The ranking is part of the publication’s 2026 Best Elementary and Middle Schools report, which aims to highlight schools that best prepare students for high school success. Rankings are calculated at the state and district levels — U.S. News does not publish a national list for elementary or middle schools.
Here were the top ten schools in the report:
- Ps 77 Lower Lab School
- New Explorations Into Sciencetech and Math High School
- Ps 196 Grand Central Parkway
- The 30th Avenue School (G&T Citywide)
- The Anderson School
- Ps 172 Beacon School of Excellence
- Success Academy Charter School-Bushwick
- The Academy for Excellence Through the Arts
- Tag Young Scholars
- Success Academy Charter School – Bensonhurst
