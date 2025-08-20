Upper East Side High School Ranks Among Best In State

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A public high school on the Upper East Side has earned a top spot in U.S. News & World Report’s newly released list of the best public high schools in the country.
Eleanor Roosevelt High School, located at 411 East 76th Street (between First and York avenues), was ranked #19 in New York State out of 1,233 schools. It also came in at #176 in the nation, with an overall score of 99.02 out of 100.
The rankings are based on a range of factors including performance on state assessments, college readiness, graduation rates, and participation in AP coursework. Eleanor Roosevelt scored especially high in AP participation, with 100% of students taking at least one AP exam—and 90% passing at least one.
The school also reported strong proficiency scores:
- Math: 92%
- Reading: 99%
- Science: 77%
- Graduation Rate: 99%
With a student body of approximately 540, the school reflects the diversity of the city: 59% of students are from minority backgrounds, and 49% are considered economically disadvantaged, with 45% qualifying for the free lunch program.
Eleanor Roosevelt High School is part of the New York City Public Schools system, ranking #15 among all NYC public high schools and #112 nationally for STEM education.
The school’s continued academic excellence and strong college preparation efforts have made it a standout in a city known for its competitive public school landscape. To learn more, visit the school’s website at erhsnyc.org.
Some of the other Manhattan high schools to earn a top spot on the list include:
- The High School for Mathematics, Science and Engineering at City College (# 2)
- Stuyvesant High School (# 3)
- Success Academy High School of the Liberal Arts – Harlem (# 11)
- High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies (# 13)
- The Clinton School (# 15)
- Millennium High School (# 22)
- Columbia Secondary School (# 24)
- New Explorations Into Science, Tech and Math High School (#25)
To view the full state rankings, click here.
