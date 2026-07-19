Upper East Side Legionnaires’ Outbreak Claims a Second Life, Even as the City Says New Cases Are Falling Off

Upper East Side Legionnaires’ Outbreak Claims a Second Life, Even as the City Says New Cases Are Falling Off

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.