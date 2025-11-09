Upper East Siders Remember Patricia Gaughran, a Beloved Local Jewelry Seller

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Neighbors on the Upper East Side are mourning the loss of Patricia Gaughran, a familiar face to many who frequented the area around Second Avenue and East 91st Street, where she sold her handmade jewelry near the dog park.
Known for her warmth and kindness, Gaughran was a daily presence in the neighborhood, greeting passersby with a smile. “She was a friendly hello in front of the park on 2nd Ave, and I will continue to think of her as I wear my purchases,” one neighbor shared in response to a Nextdoor post announcing her passing.
AdvertisementHer husband, Michael, asked that the news be shared with the community, many of whom remembered Patricia not just for her jewelry, but for her generosity and genuine spirit.
According to a message from her family on Facebook, Patricia passed away last week following a brief illness. She was remembered as “a kind, caring and compassionate soul,” with deep love for her family, friends, and faith.
“Whether you knew her through school, through real estate, through her love and passion of antiques, jewelry and vintage clothing, you knew the kind caring and compassionate soul that she was,” the post reads.
Beyond her work as a jewelry maker, Patricia was also a real estate broker with High Line Realty, and was known for her interest in vintage pieces and antiques.
A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, November 13 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church in Great Neck, followed by her burial in the family cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Patricia requested that Masses be said for the repose of her soul in Heaven, reflecting the deep faith that guided her life.
