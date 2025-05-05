Weekly Walks with Julie Wolvek’s UES Girls

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Upper East Siders are finding community through being active. Julie Wolvek’s popular social group, UES Girls, hosts weekly walks in Carl Schurz Park.
Every Saturday they meet at Carl Schurz Park at the 89th Street entrance in front of the steps before taking an hour-long loop around the park. While on the walk, attendees socialize and take in the views of the park which many describe as a “hidden gem.”
Julie Wolvek founded the group in 2022 while in her mid-thirties during an unexpected isolating chapter of her life. Single and with many friends who moved out of the city, she found herself thinking “this can’t be it.” Craving community, friendship, and a deeper connection to the city, she started her Instagram account–which quickly blossomed into a real-life community with happy hours, workshops, and of course, weekly walks.
Wolvek describes these walks as “part ritual, part social hour, and always a feel-good time!” The group leaves at 10 a.m. every Saturday (weather dependent) and is led by one of the UES Girls’ nearly 20 ambassadors.
The group recently partnered with local restaurant Sojourn Social, located at 1708 2nd Avenue (Between 88th and 89th streets), to end the walk on a celebratory note. There, walkers are greeted with complimentary mimosas and mocktails.
The weekly walks are just a small part of the group’s social programming. With the help of her volunteer ambassadors, Wolvek hosts a variety of events across the Upper East Side. From brunch club to non-alcoholic activities such as fitness classes, book swaps and comedy shows, there’s something for everyone.
As their website says, “it’s a chance to build friendships—and fall a little more in love with the Upper East Side.”
For more information on the weekly UES Girls walks and social programming, follow them on Instagram @uesgirls and head to their website.
