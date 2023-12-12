George Santos Hangs Out on Upper East Side

George Santos may have been ousted from Congress, but he’s still got political buddies, and he’s hanging out with them on the Upper East Side.
Advertisement
According to Page Six, the congressman-turned-Cameo star was spotted on Saturday at The Beach Cafe (70th and Second Avenue) at a late-night party with Reps Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Byron Donalds (R-FL).
Santos was recently expelled from his position as Congressional Representative for New York’s 3rd district on the North Shore of Long Island for a host of controversies. He’s been accused of lying about his background and faces multiple counts of fraud and campaign-finance crimes, including misuse of campaign funds to allegedly pay for Botox, designer duds and OnlyFans. Despite the ongoing controversy, he appeared easygoing at the bash as the trio of friends posed and smiled for photos.
Get East Side Feed In Your Inbox
The Beach Cafe has long been known as a Republican party favorite, with New York Magazine calling it “the Upper East Side’s Republican Cheers” in 2021, and the Observer writing a piece on the venue as “…a watering hole for Trump titans” in 2018. This was certainly the case on Saturday, as Santos’ group was reportedly there after some of them (Santos excluded) had attended a Trump event hosted by the New York Young Republican Club (on the UES) earlier in the evening.
Advertisement
A source told Page Six that the group arrived at the restaurant so late that the kitchen had already closed, but that Santos was happy to order pizza from a nearby restaurant and pick up the bill. While the source claimed he fed the whole crowd, Santos himself insisted to Page Six that he only bought pies for himself and his friends. He doesn’t seem to deny, though, that he has been raking in cash from his Cameo appearances. Gushing to various outlets about his new revenue stream, Santos told Semafor that he’s making six figures turning out voice messages and videos on the celebrity money-making platform – where he’s currently charging $500 for 30-second videos.
Media seem to be obsessed with this clown.