Upper East Siders Just Decided How Nearly $2 Million in Public Funding Will Be Spent in Their Neighborhood

The votes are in, and five Upper East Side and Roosevelt Island projects are about to get a major infusion of cash.
AdvertisementMore than 6,200 District 5 residents cast ballots during this year’s Participatory Budgeting Vote Week, ultimately steering $1.85 million in capital funding toward a slate of school, library, and public safety upgrades. Council Speaker Julie Menin’s office announced the winning projects on Tuesday — a list that includes some of the most expensive proposals on the ballot.
Here’s where the money is going:
- Improved Bathrooms for M.S. 177/P.S. 158 ($500,000) – Upgraded and modernized bathroom facilities at Yorkville East Middle School and The Bayard Taylor School.
- Community Space Enhancements at M.S. 167 ($500,000) – Removal of old lockers and new flooring to expand student activity space at Wagner Middle School (220 E. 76th St).
- HVAC Upgrades for the 19th Precinct ($300,000) – Completion of a new HVAC system at the precinct house (153 E. 67th St).
- Robotics Innovation for Roosevelt Island FDNY ($300,000) – A remotely operated forklift capable of removing burning vehicles from parking garages and structural collapses, to be stored at 750 Main St.
- Technology Upgrades Across Five District 5 Libraries ($250,000) – System-wide upgrades to networks, computers, tablets, and printers at the Webster, Yorkville, 67th Street, 96th Street, and Roosevelt Island branches.
The five winners were chosen from a ballot of 13 capital proposals that East Side Feed broke down in full ahead of Vote Week last month. District 5 was one of 22 Council districts participating in the FY 2027 cycle, with more than 128,000 New Yorkers voting citywide.
“Participatory Budgeting gives New Yorkers the opportunity to directly participate in shaping and deciding which projects in their district get funded,” Menin said in a statement announcing the results. “This process is about civic engagement and empowers community members of all ages to get involved in the long-term success of their local communities.”
AdvertisementParticipatory Budgeting — or PB — is a democratic process that lets community members directly decide how to spend part of a public budget. New York City’s program launched in 2011 and has expanded to include Council Members across the city. All funded projects must cost at least $50,000, involve physical infrastructure in public spaces, and have a lifespan of at least five years.
The winning projects will be included in the city’s upcoming Fiscal Year budget in June.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!