20-Story Tower Planned at Low-Rise Building Previously Home to Non-Profit

A nonprofit’s former UES headquarters may soon be replaced by a sleek residential tower, with just one apartment on each floor.
Brooklyn-based Rybak Development is behind the plans for the new building at 248 East 62nd Street, where it’s proposing a 20-story, 214-foot-tall tower with 16 full-floor apartments and a suite of upscale amenities. The plans were recently filed with the NYC Department of Buildings and first reported by New York Business Journal.
Among the features slated for the development are a spa, sauna, snow room, steam room and fitness center. IMC Architecture, also based in Brooklyn, is listed as the architect of record.
To make way for the new construction, the existing three-story building on-site will be demolished. The structure had previously been occupied by the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, a nonprofit that acquired it in 2010 for $4 million. Rybak purchased the site just last month for $9.7 million.
The real estate developer has been expanding its Manhattan portfolio in recent years, with additional Upper East Side projects including 500 East 81st Street (which is close to topping out, New York YIMBY reports), 126 East 86th Street and 333 East 82nd Street.
