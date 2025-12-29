A Mets Star Just Dropped $21.2M on an Upper East Side Penthouse

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A New York Mets star has quietly purchased a sprawling Upper East Side penthouse for $21.2 million, snapping up one of the neighborhood’s most expensive new-construction residences.
AdvertisementShortstop Francisco Lindor–a cornerstone of the team and one of the highest-paid players in franchise history–purchased the home through an anonymous shell company, property records first cited by the NY Post show.
Lindor and his wife, Katia Reguero Lindor, purchased the luxury penthouse in a new construction condominium at 200 East 75th Street, between Second and Third avenues. The residence appears to be penthouse unit PH5, which last asked $22.95 million.
The approximately 5,300-square-foot home features six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, along with 11-foot ceilings, arched windows, and multiple terraces offering sweeping skyline views. According to the listing description, the apartment opens to a foyer that leads into a 39-foot-long living room with three arched windows and direct access to outdoor space.
Additional rooms include a library and a formal dining room with curved architectural detailing, both of which open onto terraces. A bar area with a full-height wine refrigerator connects the dining room to a chef’s kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, two sinks, two dishwashers, and a custom banquette. One of the terraces includes an outdoor grill and a dedicated dining and entertaining area.
The primary bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a spa-style bathroom with heated marble floors. All six bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, with four located in a separate wing of the apartment.
AdvertisementThe building was designed by architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle, with interiors by Elizabeth Graziolo’s Yellow House Architects. Amenities include a fitness center with a yoga room and infrared sauna, a screening room, children’s and teen playrooms, a pet washing room, and a music room outfitted with a recording booth and sound-mixing equipment.
Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets in 2021, making him one of the highest-paid players in the team’s history. He and his wife, a parenting podcaster and classically trained violinist, married that same year and have three children.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!