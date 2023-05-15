A One-of-a-Kind Triplex Bursting with Original Details in Lenox Hill

A truly unique home is now available in a boutique, early 1900s elevator townhouse in the heart of Lenox Hill. Located just off Park Avenue, 125 East 64th Street, Apt # 3 offers discerning buyers the rare combination of glorious old world details and modern upgrades throughout.
The centerpiece of this 1BR / 1BA triplex is its parlor level salon which comes with 11′ ceilings, original herringbone floors, three expansive casement windows, a wall of built-in bookcases, a decorative fireplace and custom moldings throughout.
The first floor of the home is the foyer, which comes with a dining area and offers leafy tree-lined views through the elevated salon’s casement windows.
Also on the foyer level is the renovated kitchen featuring rainforest green stone counters, a wine refrigerator and stainless steel appliances.
An elegant, open staircase connects the salon with the top-level bedroom, a cozy space with 8′ ceilings, two closets and a bathroom with honey onyx.
This apartment is located in a quiet, self-managed townhouse co-op, ideally located on a townhouse block between Park and Lexington avenues. Amenities include an elevator, laundry and individual storage. Pied-a-terres are welcome. Subletting and pets are not permitted. 70% financing permitted. 1.5% flip tax payable by the seller.
Enjoy exclusive shopping along Madison Avenue and fine dining in the neighborhood, including Daniel, Philippe Chow, and the Regency Bar & Grill.
125 East 64th Street, Apt # 3 is asking $1,250,000 and is listed with The Joan Kagan Team at The Agency. For more information or to schedule a viewing, please visit the listing page here.