An Upper East Side Penthouse Just Topped Manhattan’s Weekly Luxury Market

A penthouse on the Upper East Side claimed the top spot on Manhattan’s latest luxury contract recap, headlining a week in which more than a dozen high-end homes in the neighborhood found buyers.
AdvertisementThe chart-topping deal was Penthouse A at 255 East 77th Street, a 5,932-square-foot condominium last asking $25.77 million, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly luxury sales report, which tracks Manhattan contracts signed at $4 million and above. The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom unit features two terraces, a formal dining room, a library, and Central Park views.
The condominium sits inside Naftali Group’s tower between Second and Third avenues, designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects. Since sales launched in 2024, 60 of the building’s 62 units have found buyers, The Real Deal reports. Both remaining residences are penthouses. Building amenities include a fitness center, pool, recording studio, and porte-cochere, with a Compass Development Marketing team led by Alexa Lambert, Alison Black, and Shelton Smith heading sales.
The neighborhood’s strength extended well beyond the headline deal. All told, at least 14 Upper East Side apartments entered contract between May 11 and May 17 — more than any other Manhattan neighborhood. Among them were a $9.75 million co-op at 1155 Park Avenue, a $9 million condo at 1289 Lexington Avenue, a $7 million condo at 300 East 77th Street, and a $5.7 million co-op at 950 Park Avenue. Properties above $4 million at 90 East End Avenue, 201 East 80th Street, 205 East 85th Street, 1065 Park Avenue, 47 East 88th Street, 1035 Park Avenue, 161 East 79th Street, 420 East 75th Street, and 171 East 84th Street also went to contract during the week.
AdvertisementAcross Manhattan, 38 properties asking $4 million or more found buyers, up from 36 the prior week. Contract activity has cleared 30 luxury homes in seven of the past eight weeks and is running nearly 4 percent ahead of the same stretch a year ago. The week’s combined asking total was about $274 million, averaging $7.2 million per property with a median of $5.5 million. The typical home spent close to two years on the market and was discounted 9 percent from its original asking price.
The only other home of the week to break $20 million was a 22-foot-wide West Village townhouse at 146 Waverly Place, last asking $23.5 million.
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