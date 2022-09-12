Barbara Corcoran’s Former Rooftop House on Market For Sale

A penthouse once owned by Shark Tank star and real estate bigwig Barbara Corcoran — known as “The Tower House” and perched above 205 East 69th Street, between Second and Third avenues — has hit the market for $2,295,000.
Advertisement
The two-story co-op described as a “cottage in the sky” comes with all four exposures, a 1,200 square foot wrap-around terrace, a sauna and jacuzzi, a custom steel spiral staircase, built-in bookcases and a wood-burning fireplace.
Additional features include original cast iron windows, a windowed kitchen, 10-foot ceilings and original moldings. The total interior measures approximately 950 square feet, according to the listing description.
The one-bedroom, one-bath home is currently owned by Mark Burk and Laurin Sydney, former host of CNN’s “Showbiz Today,” according to the New York Post, which reports that Burk and Sydney purchased the unit from Barbara Corcoran in 1997.
The Art Deco building comes with a 24 hour doorman, live-in super, fitness center, common laundry room and private storage.
The penthouse’s monthly maintenance is $2,440 and the minimum down payment is 25% ($573,750). The listing agents are Steve Gold and Scott Hernandez of The Corcoran Group. Here’s a full look at the listing.