Barbara Walters’ Former Fifth Avenue Pad Hits Market for $19.75M 

When it comes to pioneering figures in pop culture, few have the impact (or stacked résumé) of Barbara Walters. The trailblazing journalist, who died in December 2022 at 93, hosted primetime sit-downs with everyone from Fidel Castro to Monica Lewinsky, and amassed a hefty net worth estimated at $170 million in the process.
Now, her home of nearly 30 years has officially arrived to market to the tune of $19.75 million — and it’s every bit as glamorous as you would expect from the distinguished art collector and famous fan of Chanel suits.
Located at 944 Fifth Avenue (between East 75th and 76th streets), the 11-room pad is directly across from Central Park. Naturally, it’s stacked with elegant antiques, fine furnishings and dramatic drapery (The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the impending sale, was unable to confirm if the décor is available for purchase).
Though currently configured as a two-bedroom apartment, the listing states it can be adjusted to include up to five bedrooms (there are five full bathrooms, and one half). As is the norm with the large-scale shacks lining Manhattan’s most prestigious avenue, there’s ample space for entertaining — including a massive living room complete with a wood-burning fireplace, multiple seating areas, a baby grand piano and three enormous windows to take in the coveted view.
The living room connects to a retro library/dressing room combo clad in red lacquer and a formal dining room. No surprise here, Walters hosted epic dinner parties at the round table (which celeb pal Hugh Jackman noted in his Twitter obituary).
Originally built in 1925, 944 Fifth Avenue was designed by architect Nathan Korn in an Italian-Renaissance-palazzo style. The limestone-covered co-op (which spans 14 stories) has just one apartment per floor, making this one of the most exclusive addresses in New York. Another spread three floors down can also be yours for $32 million, so Walters’ former abode is a relative bargain.
If you can’t swing the eye-popping price, why not take a look back at Walters’ most memorable interviews over the years? My personal favorite is this chaotic chat with Mariah Carey.
Alexa Lambert of Compass has the listing, which you can view here.
