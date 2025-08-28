Barbra Streisand’s Former Upper East Side Townhouse Enters Contract at $16M

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A townhouse once owned by Barbra Streisand has found a buyer, entering contract with an asking price of $16 million and topping Manhattan’s luxury real estate deals for the week of August 18–24.
Located at 49 East 80th Street (between Park and Madison avenues), the 25-foot-wide, five-story residence was the most expensive among the 22 Manhattan properties asking $4 million or more that secured contracts during that time, according to a weekly report by Olshan Realty. (The Real Deal was first to report the news.)
Built in 1930, the Art Deco-style townhouse features approximately 9,200 square feet of interior space. It includes eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, a landscaped garden, three terraces, an elevator, and six wood-burning fireplaces. Streisand purchased the home in 1970 for $420,000, and the current seller originally listed it in June 2023 with an $18 million asking price.
The listing was handled by Cathy Franklin and Alexis Bodenheimer of Corcoran.
Also making headlines in the same week’s luxury market activity was a Carnegie Hill co-op that entered contract just shy of $13 million—a drop from its previous sale price of $16.5 million nearly a decade ago. The 4,000-square-foot home at 1050 Fifth Avenue sits on the 19th floor and was created by combining two units during a 2011 renovation. It includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, three terraces, and Central Park views. It was represented by Anne Easton of Douglas Elliman.
In total, the 22 contracts signed last week included 17 condos, three co-ops, and two townhouses. The combined asking price for these properties was $151 million, with an average of $6.9 million and a median of $5.6 million. On average, each property spent more than two years on the market and saw 17% discounts from their original asking prices.
