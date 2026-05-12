Debra Messing Lists Her Upper East Side Apartment for $6.495 Million

Actress Debra Messing has put her full-floor Upper East Side co-op on the market, asking $6.495 million for the residence she has owned for more than a decade.
AdvertisementThe “Will & Grace” star’s apartment occupies the entire eighth floor of 3 East 84th Street, a 1928 Art Deco co-op in Carnegie Hill designed by architect Raymond Hood — best known for his work on Rockefeller Center and the Daily News Building. The home hit the market on May 11 and is marketed as a “ten-into-nine room” residence with three bedrooms plus a library that can serve as a fourth, a staff room and four full bathrooms.
A private elevator landing opens onto a square entrance gallery. The south-facing double living room features 10-foot ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and French-door windows that open to a Juliette balcony. The adjacent library has custom built-ins and a bay window. A formal dining room sits between the entertaining wing and a renovated eat-in kitchen outfitted with white Shaker cabinets, stone counters and a wine refrigerator. The bedroom wing, set apart from the public rooms, includes a corner primary suite with a walk-in closet, a separate dressing room and an en-suite bath. The unit also features central air, hardwood floors and an in-unit washer and dryer. Monthly maintenance is $10,040.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the listing, noting Messing intends to remain a New York resident after the sale.
Messing paid $5.45 million for the home in the summer of 2014, acquiring it from Richard Haass, the longtime president of the Council on Foreign Relations who held that role from 2003 until 2023.
AdvertisementHer run in the apartment has not been without drama. In 2017, a fire two doors down severely damaged the home, forcing her into temporary housing while she undertook a full restoration of the interiors — work she completed before the “Will & Grace” revival wrapped its run.
The listing is held by Corcoran agents Cathy Franklin, Alexis Bodenheimer and Shannon Suydam. The building itself holds roughly ten residences across nine floors, with a part-time doorman, a live-in superintendent and bike storage among the amenities.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!