Demolition Permits Filed for Former Mental Health Residence

Demolition permits have been filed for 222 East 86th Street, a five-story, 48-foot-tall residential building between Second and Third avenues. New York YIMBY was the first publication to report about the forthcoming demolition.
The building has been owned by the Postgraduate Center for Mental Health since the 1990s, according to Patch. The Postgraduate Center is a non-profit organization that provides housing and services to individuals with mental illness.
The building has been used as a residence for people referred by the city’s Department of Homeless Services since 1994. However, it now appears to be closed.
The 36-unit building sits on a 3,472-square-foot lot with 34 feet of street frontage.
At the moment, it’s unclear what the future holds for the site, as no plans have been reported. Patch attempted to connect with the building owner, an executive at the Postgraduate Center, to inquire about any potential plans, but did not receive a response.