Demolition to Begin on First Avenue, Making Way for 23-Story Building

Demolition is set to begin at 1352–1354 First Avenue, where two small buildings near East 73rd Street will soon make way for a 23-story apartment tower, New York YIMBY reports.
Designed by architecture firm ODA and developed by Manocherian Brothers, the new building will include 148 rental apartments and ground-floor retail space. The developers have owned one of the two properties for nearly six decades, adding the second in 2019 for $14 million and an adjoining parcel at 402 East 73rd Street for $2.8 million the following year.
According to plans filed with the Department of Buildings, the structure will have an L-shaped footprint that wraps around a five-story holdout building at 1356 First Avenue, which will remain in place. Renderings show the new tower stepping back on its sixth floor, featuring a cantilever above the neighboring property, and rising to 23 stories with a rooftop bulkhead.
Wooden fencing has already gone up around the site, and demolition activity is expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, according to New York YIMBY. The process is expected to continue through the winter, though a construction timeline for the new building has not yet been announced.
When completed, the development will include amenities such as a lobby, bike storage, and a recreation room.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!