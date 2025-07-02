Developer to Knock Down Low-Rise Buildings on East 79th Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The developer behind one of the Upper East Side’s more hotly debated luxury towers may be gearing up for another ground-up project.
Manuel Glas, whose firm designed and developed The Leyton, a 30-story condo building at 1059 Third Avenue (between 62nd and 63rd streets), has just secured city approval to demolish two neighboring townhouses at 167 and 169 East 79th Street, Crain’s New York Business was first to report. The midblock properties, which sit outside the neighborhood’s landmarked districts, could be replaced with a new tower under current zoning rules—possibly rising up to 23 stories, or higher if affordable housing is included.
The townhouses are similar in size and width, but were acquired nearly a decade apart. Glas bought 167 for $7.1 million in 2016. In June, he purchased 169 in an off-market deal for $12.5 million.
Glas’ vision for the site is unclear, but the developer’s track record might suggest something substantial could be on the horizon.
In Lower Manhattan, Glas is pursuing a similar play. In 2021, he bought a pair of prewar buildings at 88 and 90 White Street, later securing approvals to build a 13-story, 32-unit building at the site. Demolition permits were granted earlier this year.
On the Upper East Side, Glas is still remembered for The Leyton, a high-rise which got heavy pushback from local preservationists. Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts alleged the building exceeded allowable zoning by some 10,000 square feet. That challenge prompted the Manhattan Borough President’s Office to request an investigation by the state attorney general in 2019. Glas, who signed off on the project’s architectural and zoning plans, insisted the building was fully compliant and pointed to the fact that the Department of Buildings had approved the plans multiple times. The outcome of the AG’s review, if completed, was never made public.
Despite the pushback, The Leyton proved commercially successful, with a sell-out value of over $190 million, according to its offering plan. The building also includes several floors of medical office space.
Whether Glas is planning a similar blend of residential and commercial use for East 79th Street remains to be seen. For now, neighbors are left to wonder—and watch—as the block’s older buildings come down.
