Epstein Files Reveal Upper East Side Condo Served as Hub for Trafficking Network

While Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse at 9 East 71st Street has long been the most infamous address associated with the convicted sex offender, newly released Department of Justice files have cast a spotlight on a far less conspicuous Upper East Side property.
AdvertisementAccording to a detailed Curbed report, more than a dozen apartments at 301 East 66th Street (between First and Second Avenues) were used by Epstein between 2009 and 2019 to house staff, associates, visiting dignitaries, and, according to sworn complaints and civil filings, underage girls trafficked through his modeling connections. The New York Post published its own account of the building’s role shortly after.
The building, which sits about ten blocks from Epstein’s former townhouse, is majority-owned by his brother Mark Epstein through the real-estate company Ossa Properties. Mark Epstein acquired it in the early 1990s from billionaire Les Wexner — the same Victoria’s Secret CEO who had gifted Jeffrey his 71st Street mansion. Property records show that more than 150 of the building’s 200 units are held by an LLC tied to Ossa.
Unsealed emails show Epstein’s assistants coordinated apartment assignments across as many as 15 units in the building, managing what amounted to a private hospitality operation. Certain apartments were designated in Epstein’s address book for models, according to earlier Wall Street Journal reporting. Civil filings from 2015 allege that employees of MC2 Models, a firm headed by an Epstein associate, said the condos were used to house young women brought from overseas on promises of work.
Other emails describe Epstein’s driver being instructed to collect occupants from the building in the morning and bring them to the 71st Street townhouse. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak also reportedly stayed at the building on multiple occasions, as first reported by the Daily Beast in 2019.
AdvertisementThe building today remains an ordinary-looking doorman building with a roof deck. A furnished one-bedroom there was recently listed for approximately $5,500 per month on StreetEasy.
Mark Epstein has previously told Crain’s New York Business that he knew his brother used apartments in the building but claimed he did not know who paid the rent or what took place there.
