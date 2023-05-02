Upper East Side Home of Late Oil Heiress Lists for $70 Million

A sixteen-room apartment on the twelfth floor of 960 Fifth Avenue (at 77th Street) has hit the market for $70,000,000. The monthly maintenance is $32,444.
The sprawling pad was home to Anne Hendricks Bass for almost four decades, the Wall Street Journal reports. Bass, who died in 2020 at the age of 78, was an art collector, philanthropist, filmmaker, investor, and the former wife of oil tycoon Sid Bass; the two married in 1965 and divorced in 1988. The home is being sold by her estate.
The home comes with eight bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, two staff rooms, and multiple entertaining areas and offices.
Views of Central Park can be had from the living room, dining room, library and one of the primary bedrooms. The living room, which measures 36 x 28 feet, also comes with five wood-burning fireplaces.
Also known as 3 East 77th Street, the building was designed by Rosario Candela and completed in 1928. The exclusive building is one of the few in NYC with its own restaurant. Additional amenities include a rooftop garden, health club and doorman.
Alexa Lambert and Alison Black of Compass have the listing, which can be viewed in full here.