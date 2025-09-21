Ghislaine Maxwell’s Former Upper East Side Mansion Quietly Returns to Market

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A five-story townhouse on East 65th Street with a complicated past is now back on the market for just under $18 million.
The Upper East Side property—located at 116 East 65th Street—was once the residence of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former British socialite now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal.
AdvertisementThe New York Post was first to report the listing, which—despite multiple assurances that the home is “fully renovated”—omits any mention of its ties to two of the most infamous names in recent criminal history. The townhouse also shares its block with other headline-grabbing figures, including Rudy Giuliani and Bill Cosby.
Described as a “stunning” Beaux-Arts-style limestone and brick home dating back to 1910, the 7,000-square-foot property offers high ceilings, white oak floors, a 750-square-foot garden, and a third-floor master suite with what the listing calls “a corridor of closets.” There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with a separate staff entrance—features that once played host to an array of high-society functions.
Maxwell reportedly entertained international guests here during her time on the Upper East Side. One memorable event—a 2013 charity launch party—was stocked with champagne and drew attendees including Iceland’s then-president and first lady, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and actress Kelly Rutherford.
The home was transferred to Maxwell in 2000 by one of Epstein’s attorneys. Prosecutors later noted that Maxwell had never appeared to have the resources to purchase it on her own, adding to the many questions surrounding her financial ties to Epstein. One survivor who testified against Maxwell during her trial recalled being told, “Jeffrey had got it for her,” referring to the townhouse—just a short walk from Epstein’s own residence.
AdvertisementIn 2016, Maxwell sold the property for $15 million to real estate investor Frederick Rudd—roughly $4 million under its asking price. Following Rudd’s death last year at age 70, the property has reemerged on the market, now listed at $17.75 million.
While its architecture and amenities may appeal to luxury buyers, this listing comes with a past that some will undoubtedly find difficult to ignore.
