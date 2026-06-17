Ghislaine Maxwell’s Old Lenox Hill Townhouse Just Sold for $16.5 Million

A five-story Lenox Hill townhouse that once belonged to Ghislaine Maxwell traded hands again this week, fetching $16.5 million and topping the list of New York City’s priciest residential closings of the day.
AdvertisementThe trust that paid for the 7,000-square-foot property at 116 East 65th Street now holds the deed to one of the neighborhood’s more notorious addresses. The home, built in 1910, was previously owned by Maxwell — the former socialite serving a 20-year federal sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. The seller, an entity called AstraNYC LLC, had picked up the townhouse for $16 million back in 2022, according to records flagged by The Real Deal.
It wasn’t the only eight-figure trade on the Upper East Side. At 900 Park Avenue, insurance executive Justin Foa paid just under $10 million for a 5,000-square-foot condo with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The sellers were Carl and Dalia Cunow — he founded the clothing label Onia Group, she works as an interior designer. The unit had been listed since September with an $11.9 million asking price.
A few blocks north, Alexandra Cooley, who runs Nuveen Green Capital, closed on a $7.8 million co-op at 36 East 72nd Street. The seller was a trust connected to the late Wall Street executive Charles Mott.
Lenox Hill also notched a commercial deal: a company tied to developer David Halberstam paid $9.2 million for a roughly 10,000-square-foot townhouse at 115 East 69th Street, currently set up as a family office but slated to be delivered empty. The five-story building carries 27 rooms across its floors plus a basement, and had been on the market for a year at $11.5 million. Marcus & Millichap’s John Stewart represented the seller, Landmark Management.
All told, 187 transactions worth roughly $253 million were filed across the five boroughs in the 24 hours leading up to 4 p.m. Tuesday — but the Upper East Side claimed the day’s top home sale and a healthy share of the rest.
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