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Ghislaine Maxwell’s Old Lenox Hill Townhouse Just Sold for $16.5 Million

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Old Lenox Hill Townhouse Just Sold for $16.5 Million

June 17, 2026 Real Estate No Comments

Federal Bureau of Prisons, Public domain via Wikimedia Commons / Google Maps

A five-story Lenox Hill townhouse that once belonged to Ghislaine Maxwell traded hands again this week, fetching $16.5 million and topping the list of New York City’s priciest residential closings of the day.

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The trust that paid for the 7,000-square-foot property at 116 East 65th Street now holds the deed to one of the neighborhood’s more notorious addresses. The home, built in 1910, was previously owned by Maxwell — the former socialite serving a 20-year federal sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. The seller, an entity called AstraNYC LLC, had picked up the townhouse for $16 million back in 2022, according to records flagged by The Real Deal.

It wasn’t the only eight-figure trade on the Upper East Side. At 900 Park Avenue, insurance executive Justin Foa paid just under $10 million for a 5,000-square-foot condo with four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The sellers were Carl and Dalia Cunow — he founded the clothing label Onia Group, she works as an interior designer. The unit had been listed since September with an $11.9 million asking price.

A few blocks north, Alexandra Cooley, who runs Nuveen Green Capital, closed on a $7.8 million co-op at 36 East 72nd Street. The seller was a trust connected to the late Wall Street executive Charles Mott.

Lenox Hill also notched a commercial deal: a company tied to developer David Halberstam paid $9.2 million for a roughly 10,000-square-foot townhouse at 115 East 69th Street, currently set up as a family office but slated to be delivered empty. The five-story building carries 27 rooms across its floors plus a basement, and had been on the market for a year at $11.5 million. Marcus & Millichap’s John Stewart represented the seller, Landmark Management.

All told, 187 transactions worth roughly $253 million were filed across the five boroughs in the 24 hours leading up to 4 p.m. Tuesday — but the Upper East Side claimed the day’s top home sale and a healthy share of the rest.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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