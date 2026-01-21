Giorgio Armani’s Former Upper East Side Residence Hits Market

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A luxury Upper East Side apartment once intended to serve as Giorgio Armani’s private New York pied-à-terre has officially hit the market — with an asking price of $9.95 million.
AdvertisementThe residence is located inside the Armani Residences at 760 Madison Avenue, at the corner of East 65th Street, and was custom designed for the legendary fashion icon. The apartment was conceived as Armani’s personal Manhattan retreat, but he passed away in September 2025 at the age of 91 before ever occupying the space.
Never lived in before, the two-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers “bespoke finishes created exclusively for this home” the listing states. The roughly 2,005-square-foot residence is also one of only two two-bedroom units in the building.
The listing is being marketed by Madeline Hult Elghanayan and Sabrina Saltiel of Douglas Elliman. “This offering is a rare chance to own Giorgio Armani’s personal pied-à-terre,” Elghanayan told the New York Post. “This residence is brand new, completely unique and features bespoke finishes that you won’t find in any other home within the building.” Saltiel added that the apartment was “conceptualized by Mr. Armani himself.”
A semi-private elevator opens into a limestone-clad entry gallery, leading into a Madison Avenue-facing living room with oversized windows, soaring 10-foot ceilings, and custom Parquet de Versailles white oak flooring. The dramatic main living space measures more than 24 feet wide and offers open streetscape views along Madison Avenue.
AdvertisementThe corner, windowed eat-in kitchen was custom designed in Italy by Molteni specifically for Armani. It features rift-sawn white oak cabinetry, honed stone surfaces, and fully integrated Gaggenau appliances, including a five-burner gas cooktop, convection oven, refrigerator, freezer, and dishwasher.
The primary suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and a spa-style bathroom wrapped in Brazilian quartzite, complete with a freestanding soaking tub, heated floors, platinum-finish fixtures, and custom glass shower doors. The second bedroom also features an en-suite marble bath, radiant heated floors, and an oversized walk-in closet.
Additional highlights include a sculptural powder room with onyx accents and custom Armani Casa lighting, a dedicated laundry and utility room, integrated home automation, and a linear diffused HVAC system.
AdvertisementResidents of the Armani Residences have access to a fitness studio, spa treatment room, Zen tearoom with tea service via Armani Ristorante, and a landscaped terrace furnished with Armani Casa pieces. The building also features a resident lounge and library area designed to reflect the brand’s signature aesthetic.
The listing marks another headline-making luxury offering on Madison Avenue — and a rare opportunity tied directly to one of fashion’s most iconic names.
