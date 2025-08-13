Giuliani Sells Upper East Side Penthouse Amid Legal and Financial Turmoil

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Rudy Giuliani has officially offloaded his Upper East Side apartment, closing the book on a chapter of Manhattan real estate tied closely to his public and personal life.
The former New York City mayor sold the penthouse at 45 East 66th Street for $4.95 million, attorney Gary Rosen confirmed to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the sale. Located at the top of the Fred Leighton Building—a mixed-use cond-op with co-op residences over retail condos—the three-bedroom unit features a formal dining room, library, and views of Madison Avenue. Past listings described it as being decorated with baseball-themed art.
The final sale price marks a significant drop from the apartment’s original $6.5 million asking price in 2023. Giuliani had cut the price several times and even temporarily delisted the home before relisting it this March at $5.2 million. The buyer’s identity has not been disclosed, and Rosen declined to comment on the price reductions.
The apartment played a role in Giuliani’s recent legal woes. It had been at risk of seizure after a federal judge ruled that it should be handed over to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two Georgia election workers who successfully sued Giuliani for defamation. The $146 million judgment followed Giuliani’s false claims that the pair interfered in the 2020 election—a narrative that led to threats and harassment, according to their testimony.
Though Giuliani had claimed he lacked the cash to pay the judgment and filed for bankruptcy protection—an effort that ultimately stalled—he later reached a settlement with Freeman and Moss that allowed him to retain the apartment. The terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
Just weeks before finalizing the sale, Giuliani took sole ownership of the unit by buying out his ex-wife Judith Giuliani’s share for $2.5 million, city records show. Her name had appeared on the deed since at least 2003. Giuliani originally acquired the apartment in 2002 for $4.8 million following his divorce from Donna Hanover.
Rosen tells Crain’s that Giuliani now plans to make Florida his full-time residence.
