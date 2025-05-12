Goddard School to Open New Location on East 63rd Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A private educational organization geared toward children from six weeks to six years old is set to open a new Upper East Side location, according to reports.
An article by Crain’s New York Business published Thursday reported that the Goddard School, which has locations throughout the United States, including at 1725 York Avenue (at East 90th Street), has signed a 15-year lease for a property at 307 East 63rd Street (between First and Second avenues).
The preschool will occupy the first and second floors of the building, a luxurious Lenox Hill residence owned by landlord Albert Kalimian.
“We are a school, not a daycare center,” the Goddard School’s website states. “Our schools are state-of-the-art facilities with many large sun-filled rooms. Our degreed teachers utilize our unique curriculum to teach your child in a fun and loving environment.”
This newest location is expected to open sometime early next year, Crain’s reports. Tuition information isn’t publicly available, and requests for comment sent by East Side Feed to Bill Swan, described as the Yorkville location’s “owner” on its website, were not answered by press time.
Additionally, it’s not clear at this time how much the school is paying to rent space in the mixed-use building for the floors it is set to occupy.
The Goddard School was founded in 1988 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It is a franchise of private institutions that offer education for age groups including infants, toddlers and “twos,” all the way up to “private pre-k” and to what the school describes as “school age.” The Yorkville location, which opened almost 11 years ago, was created as a counterpart to its Upper West Side location.
Besides its Yorkville location, the school has other locations in the city at 315 Avenue C in StuyTown, 751 Second Avenue in Murray Hill and 2495 Broadway on the Upper West Side.
Just last week, it was announced that the Browning School, an all-boys private school, would be expanding to open a new upper school campus at 337 East 64th Street, just a block away.
Pickup and drop off are going to be an absolute mess here. Bad for parents, bad for kids and bad for neighbors.
63rd Street is one of the few that have gotten worse after Congestion Pricing with drivers piling on to exit here in the AM from the Queensboro Bridge to avoid a double toll coming in from Queens and Long Island.
I hope these kids love honking and angry drivers trying to go through lights while they cross the street.