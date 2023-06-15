Gracie Green is the Upper East Side’s Premiere New Condo Development

Though the summer season is only just beginning and many New Yorkers are flocking to the East End and beyond, it’s not too early to start thinking about autumn. Whether your family is ready to take the plunge and veer away from the rental market, or the time has come to upgrade your current apartment, Gracie Green may be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.
Conveniently located at 427 East 90th Street, this boutique collection of 21 spacious and meticulously-designed one-, two-, and three- bedrooms starting at $985,000 is available for immediate move-in and already 50 percent sold. The prime Yorkville address — nestled steps away from family favorites Asphalt Green and Carl Schurz Park — also boasts close proximity to some of Manhattan’s most sought-after schools, including Spence, Dalton, Yorkville Community School, Chapin and Marymount.
Being east of Lexington Avenue has never been so fashionable, thanks in part to a myriad of transportation options in the area. The nearby 2nd Avenue Subway line makes it easier than ever to zip downtown, and a quick stroll to the NYC Ferry landing on East 90th Street provides swift access to 34th Street, Wall Street and beyond. Of course, a plethora of cultural institutions and top-rated restaurants all lie within walking distance.
Amidst the tree-lined streets of the perennially popular neighborhood, the new construction’s unique units epitomize a dynamic, flexible lifestyle with multiple private outdoor spaces (included in all three-bedroom residences). Take Residence 5B, for example, which boasts a massive great room, an adjacent terrace and a split layout offering ample privacy for primary and secondary bedrooms (the former includes a private balcony for an added swoon-worthy touch). The sun-drenched space is an entertainer’s paradise, and is priced at $2.995 million making it one of the best values among new condominium three-bedrooms on the Upper East Side.
If you’re a growing family craving the benefits of a suburban abode in the Big Apple, a two-story maisonette is the dream — and Residence 1A delivers. An enormous private backyard, windowed lower level and an impressive 2,769 square feet of living space (coupled with a whopping 1,442 square feet of outdoor space) will certainly fit the bill. Stunning finishes like honed marble walls in baths and kitchens and coveted appliances by Wolf and Miele are the cherry on top. The maisonette is asking $3.995 million.
In addition to sweeping river and city views, amenities for Gracie Green residents include a doorman-attended lobby, elegant rooftop lounge complete with barbecues and plenty of relaxation areas, a fitness and wellness studio, a curated children’s playroom, a pet grooming station, bike storage and secured private storage available for purchase.
In the midst of the hustle and bustle of the city that never sleeps, having a proper place to call home is of paramount importance. Let Gracie Green be the setting for the next chapter in your family’s modern story — find out more information here.