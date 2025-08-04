Line Forms Around Block to View UES Apartment

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Is the rental market still on fire, or was this just a really good deal (or both)?
Reddit user u/LicketySplitz recently shared a photo of a line stretching down the street and around the corner to view an apartment on the Upper East Side.
Folks lined up on Thursday night to see a unit at 346 East 63rd Street, which according to Streeteasy was a studio for $1,699 on the third floor of the walkup building. It appears to have been rented within a few days of hitting the market.
“Fully renovated Studio apartment on the Upper East Side in the Lenox Hill section,” read the listing description by the owner.
“The building is a clean four-story walk-up and is close to subways, cafe’s restaurants, Central Park, and shopping. Hunter College and Lenox Hill Hospital are also nearby. The rent is $1,698.65 for a one-year lease and the apartment is available as of August 15th.”
Public records do indicate that all sixteen apartments in the five-story building are rent-stabilized. In the last couple years, other studios in the building, which has an alternate address of 1149 First Avenue, have rented for less than $2,000 as well.
