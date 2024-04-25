Live in Frank Sinatra’s Former Upper East Side Townhouse

A classic Upper East Side townhouse once owned by Frank Sinatra recently hit the market for $4.45 million. The four-floor, ten-room home is located at 249 East 61st Street between Second and Third avenues, where Sinatra lived from 1963 to 1969 (some of that time with actress Mia Farrow, to whom he was married from 1966 to 1968).
It was built in 1872 and renovated in 1919 by famous architect Frederick Sterner. The townhouse “epitomizes timeless elegance and architectural distinction,” according to the listing description by Leslie J. Garfield. The house has 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and about 3,730 square feet of space.
Some details include hardwood floors, a fireplace, stained glass windows, high ceilings and a garden. Annual taxes are $65,640.
To give the home a more modern look, Sinatra removed some of the moldings but most architectural details were left in place, according to the New York Post. David and Yris Solomon bought the property from Sinatra in 1969 and it’s been in their family ever since.
The Solomons were Jewish and both had fled to the U.S. to escape persecution, David from Iraq and then Iran and Yris from France. They raised two children in the house and welcomed friends from around the world and from all walks of life, from dignitaries to cab drivers, to their many dinners and parties. Mr. Solomon was a prominent doctor and Mrs. Solomon was a professional folk singer and art dealer.
“Comprising a collection of meticulously preserved brownstones, townhouses, and mansions, this prestigious district exudes an aura of refined charm and architectural significance,” the listing states of the Treadwell Farm Historic District, where 249 East 61st Street sits.
“The mission of the Treadwell Farm Historic District Association is to preserve and promote the residential character, the architectural integrity, and the historical beauty of this landmark designated district in New York City,” the association’s website states.