Live in Ricky Martin’s Upper East Side Apartment for $6.45M

Grammy-winning pop icon Ricky Martin has just put his Upper East Side residence back on the market with a $6.45 million price tag. The relisting comes amid a milestone week for the global superstar, who was honored with MTV’s inaugural Latin Icon Award at the 2024 Video Music Awards.
The award, presented by fellow performer Jessica Simpson, capped off a high-profile performance for Martin and served as a reminder of his decades-long influence on Latin pop. In his acceptance speech, Martin dedicated the award to his children, including teenage twins Matteo and Valentino, and his younger children Lucia and Renn.
Back in Manhattan, Martin’s sprawling four-bedroom condo at 170 East End Avenue (between 87th and 88th streets)–first reported by the New York Post–is now back in play after first hitting the market nearly a decade ago with a significantly higher asking price of $8.4 million. The full-floor apartment spans 3,147 square feet and offers unobstructed views of Carl Schurz Park and the East River.
A private elevator opens to a foyer, leading to a nearly 30-foot-wide living and dining area framed by 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows. Southern exposures flood the home with natural light throughout the day, and the space has been described by the listing as ideal for entertaining, while still maintaining the feel of a serene private home.
The chef's kitchen is windowed and appointed with custom Peter Marino-designed cabinetry, Swiss quartzite countertops, and high-end appliances from Sub-Zero, Wolf, and Miele. The apartment also comes with two full primary bedroom suites, each with walk-in closets and Italian marble bathrooms.
Two additional bedrooms each include en suite baths, and a fifth room is currently staged as a flexible space.
The apartment also features a mud room with a separate service entrance, and the building's amenities include a fitness center with Pilates and yoga studios, a squash court, a golf simulator, a screening room, a billiards room, a children's playroom, a wood-paneled library, a landscaped courtyard with a waterfall, and on-site parking.
Martin originally purchased the residence in 2012 for $5.9 million. He also owns a mid-century home in Beverly Hills.
Listing agents Michael J. Franco and Miriam Richards of Compass are handling the sale (neither provided a comment). See the listing here.
