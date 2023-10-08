New Building to Replace Parking Lot

Permits have been filed to construct a seven-story building at 439 East 77th Street between First and York avenues, New York YIMBY reports. According to the real estate publication, Urban Spring Capital filed demolition plans a couple months ago and plans to turn the two-story garage into a sixteen-unit residential building.
Given the size of the future apartments (over 1,800 square feet), YIMBY estimates the structure will most likely be housing condominiums.
The building is expected to rise 74 feet and come with a rear yard, cellar and two parking spots.
The architect on record is ARC Architecture + Design Studio, a Queens-based firm which is also working on an expansion at 418 East 75th Street.
In other UES real estate news, Bloomberg Philanthropies has leased most of 980 Madison Avenue, between 76th and 77th streets – replacing Gagosian Gallery and other art tenants. “The philanthropic arm of billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s empire is slated to lease the 115,824 square feet of space on second through six floors for 30 years, with rent of $185 per square foot,” Artnet News reports.