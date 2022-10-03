Northwell Health Presents Renderings, Plans For Giant Third Avenue Medical Facility

Representatives from Northwell Health presented an update on the construction of its flagship medical pavilion during Community Board 8’s Zoning and Development Committee meeting on September 29, 2022. The medical center will offer integrative outpatient care and will be anchored by its Cancer Institute.
New York State’s largest private employer intends to open its doors at 1345 Third Avenue (at East 77th Street) during the latter part of 2025. The one building that remains to be demolished will meet the wrecking ball by the end of this year, most likely in December.
Foundation and excavation work will follow for roughly seven months, from March to October 2023. Structure and façade work is expected to take place between October 2023 and September 2024. The final phase, and the longest one, is the interior work. If all goes as planned, this work will begin in July 2024 with the entire project buttoning up in October 2025.
The final product will top off at 215 feet with roughly 200,000 square feet dispersed amongst 15 floors including the mechanical penthouse. Much to the dismay of some of those who attended the committee meeting, there will be no retail space available. However, despite being an as of right building (with no restrictions or special guidelines), the exterior is being designed to match the surrounding area.
As for what can be expected, Northwell intends to offer a complete 360 envelopment where all of a patient’s needs can be addressed under one roof with all providers in one place. These services range from pre-diagnosis for prevention and screening, diagnosis, and treatment to survivorship and research for medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, imaging, neuroscience, cardiac care, and surgery. (Note that any surgical care is pre- and post-operative.)
Included under these respective categories are a bevy of comprehensive services including rehabilitation, palliative care, wellness programs, neurological, spine care, epilepsy, and EEG, to name a few. Advanced cardiac programs and neurological centers for Parkinson’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy will be embedded into the building, along with a Women’s Heart Health Center, the latter dedicated to “a population who needs to understand care differently.”
The interior organization of the building is also patient-centric and is being designed to provide the easiest and most inviting experience for patients and their loved ones. The doctors and medical staff will move to the patients instead of the patients moving around the building to the providers.