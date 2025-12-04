Home
Notorious Landlord Moves to Block Auction of His Upper East Side Mansion

Notorious Landlord Moves to Block Auction of His Upper East Side Mansion

December 4, 2025 Real Estate No Comments

Google Maps / Attorney General’s office

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox

A high-stakes dispute is unfolding on East 72nd Street, where landlord Steve Croman is trying to keep his Upper East Side mansion from being swept up in a lender’s planned auction. The Real Deal first reported the latest turn in Croman’s long-running legal and financial troubles.

Advertisement

According to TRD, Croman is fighting to prevent the sale of equity interests tied to his six-story home at 12 East 72nd Street — a property he owns with his wife, Harriet, and shares with their son. The family allegedly defaulted on a $31 million loan taken out in 2023, and the lender now intends to move forward with a Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) sale on December 11.

The mansion, once a 23-unit rent-stabilized building, was purchased in 2002 by Steven, Edward and Harriet Croman for $5.5 million. Croman cleared the building of tenants and converted it into a sprawling single-family residence reportedly outfitted — at least on paper — with amenities like indoor pools, a koi pond, and even a basketball court. The city today values the 15,000-plus-square-foot home at roughly $53 million.

Croman argues the lender’s auction plan is flawed and would lead to an artificially low sale price. In court filings, he and his wife claim the property’s uniqueness requires a more deliberate marketing process, accusing the lender of restricting interest through nondisclosure agreements and inadequate public advertising. They’re asking a judge to halt the sale entirely.

The loan in question was originally issued by Axos Bank, but a Dalan Real Estate–connected entity — NYC Multifamily Portfolio LLC — later acquired a large tranche of Croman-related loans and has since initiated multiple foreclosure actions. TRD notes that this UCC auction is just one piece of a far larger financial picture: Croman is currently a defendant in 28 foreclosure cases tied to more than $231 million in principal.

Advertisement

Legal tensions within the family are also part of the backdrop. Croman has blamed his inability to refinance on a separate dispute with his father, Edward, who is seeking to dissolve family partnerships and has accused Steve of mismanagement.

Croman’s long history in New York real estate — including an eight-month prison sentence for mortgage and tax fraud, as well as an $8 million settlement on allegations of tenant harassment — looms over the proceedings.

Attorneys for the involved parties did not immediately respond to TRD’s requests for comment.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

.




Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Tags:

Get us in your inbox!